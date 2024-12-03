News & Insights

Elementos Limited Announces New Share Issuance on ASX

December 03, 2024 — 12:39 am EST

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has announced the issuance of 16,910,832 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move signifies a significant step in the company’s ongoing transactions and could attract attention from investors interested in the stock’s performance. The shares are set to be issued on December 3, 2024, under the ASX issuer code ELT.

