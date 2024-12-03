Elementos Limited Announces New Share Issuance on ASX

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Elementos Limited has announced the issuance of 16,910,832 fully paid ordinary shares, which will be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move signifies a significant step in the company’s ongoing transactions and could attract attention from investors interested in the stock’s performance. The shares are set to be issued on December 3, 2024, under the ASX issuer code ELT.

For further insights into AU:ELT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.