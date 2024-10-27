Elementos Limited Announces New Securities Issue

Elementos Limited (AU:ELT) has released an update.

Elementos Limited has announced a plan to issue 3.6 million performance rights and 1 million fully paid ordinary securities. This move is part of a strategic placement anticipated to occur by November 28, 2024, aiming to enhance their financial flexibility. Investors are keenly watching this development as it could impact the company’s stock performance and market positioning.

