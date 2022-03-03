Markets

Elementis Posts Pre-tax Profit For FY21

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemicals company Elementis plc (ELM.L) on Thursday posted a pre-tax profit of $5.8 million for the year 2021, as against a pre-tax loss of $68.8 million last year. On a per share basis, profit was 0.4 cents versus 11.3 cents last year.

The Group said its improved business performance were partially offset by a $53 million non-cash Talc goodwill impairment linked to ongoing COVID-19 impacts.

On an adjusted basis, pre-tax profit was $77 million, compared to $53 million last year. On the same basis, earnings per share was 10.6 cents, versus 6.5 cents last year.

For the year, revenue grew 17 percent to $880 million, while it was up 14 percent on an adjusted basis. The growth reflects strong new business momentum, targeted pricing actions and volume recovery against a COVID-19 impacted prior year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular