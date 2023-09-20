News & Insights

Markets

Elementis Not To Consider Immediate Sale As Franklin Templeton Urged; Elementis Up

September 20, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Elementis plc (ELM.L), a British specialty chemicals company, on Wednesday said that its board discussed the open letter issued by Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC and has decided not to consider the immediate sale of the company. The Board's view is that an immediate sale will not be in the best interests of its shareholders, given the substantial value still to be realized.

In the open letter, Franklin, which holds a 9.8 percent shareholding in Elementis has recommended publicly announcing a competitive and formal sales process before October 31, 2023.

Elementis does agree with Franklin in relation to its assets, healthy market positions, and strong gross margins, however, the company feels it is now back on track with higher growth, higher margin, less cyclical and less carbon-intensive business after the divestment of the Chromium business completed earlier this year.

"We continue to make progress towards our medium-term goal of 17% adjusted operating margin," the company noted.

According to Elementis, their interim results are resilient in a challenging macroeconomic environment and it has seen many other specialty chemical companies downgrading their expectation for 2023.

Currently, shares of Elementis are trading at 125.60 pence up 12.37% on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.