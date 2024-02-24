Elementis (LSE:ELM) Price Target Increased by 7.70% to 152.52

The average one-year price target for Elementis (LSE:ELM) has been revised to 152.52 / share. This is an increase of 7.70% from the prior estimate of 141.61 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 131.30 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.79% from the latest reported closing price of 140.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Elementis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELM is 0.05%, an increase of 32.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

JISAX - International Small Company Fund Class NAV holds 192K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELM by 8.39% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 135K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares, representing a decrease of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELM by 15.72% over the last quarter.

JAJDX - International Small Company Trust NAV holds 33K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 39.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELM by 96.97% over the last quarter.

