Elementis CEO Sells Shares Worth Over £523K

Elementis (GB:ELM) has released an update.

Elementis PLC has announced that CEO Paul Waterman has initiated the sale of 350,000 company shares at a price of £1.496 each, amounting to a total sale value of £523,653.53. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange on May 29, 2024. This move by a key managerial figure could signal important developments for current and prospective shareholders.

