Elementis Announces Board Appointment

Elementis (GB:ELM) has released an update.

Elementis PLC has announced that its non-executive director, Dorothee Deuring, has joined the supervisory board of OMV AG after their recent annual general meeting. This corporate maneuver aligns with the company’s adherence to the Listing Rule 9.6.14.

For further insights into GB:ELM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.