News & Insights

Stocks

Elementis Announces Board Appointment

May 29, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elementis (GB:ELM) has released an update.

Elementis PLC has announced that its non-executive director, Dorothee Deuring, has joined the supervisory board of OMV AG after their recent annual general meeting. This corporate maneuver aligns with the company’s adherence to the Listing Rule 9.6.14.

For further insights into GB:ELM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EMNSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.