News & Insights

Stocks

Elemental Altus Expands Royalties and Secures Investment

October 29, 2024 — 02:05 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Elemental Royalties (TSE:ELE) has released an update.

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has completed a significant acquisition from AlphaStream Limited, boosting its royalty portfolio with additional interests in gold projects and achieving a strategic partnership. The company also secured a private placement with La Mancha Investments, strengthening its capital base and positioning itself for future growth in the precious metals sector.

For further insights into TSE:ELE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.