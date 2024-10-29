Elemental Altus Expands Royalties and Secures Investment

Elemental Royalties (TSE:ELE) has released an update.

Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. has completed a significant acquisition from AlphaStream Limited, boosting its royalty portfolio with additional interests in gold projects and achieving a strategic partnership. The company also secured a private placement with La Mancha Investments, strengthening its capital base and positioning itself for future growth in the precious metals sector.

