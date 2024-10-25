News & Insights

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces $1 Million Offering

Element79 Gold Corp. (TSE:ELEM) has released an update.

Element79 Gold Corp. has announced a private placement offering of up to 10 million units at $0.10 each, aiming to raise $1 million. The funds will primarily support their Lucero and Clover projects, corporate operations, and marketing efforts. The company continues to focus on developing its gold and silver mine projects in Peru and Nevada.

