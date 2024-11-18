Element79 Gold Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp. (TSE:ELEM) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Element79 Gold Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $500,024 by issuing over five million units at $0.10 each. The company plans to use the funds for general working capital and current payables, with the securities subject to a four-month hold period.
For further insights into TSE:ELEM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) Layoffs Expand, Start Hitting Multiple Factories
- Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) New Computer is Exclusively a Cloud Machine
- Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Warns About Tariff-Driven Price Hikes
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.