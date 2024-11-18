Element79 Gold Completes First Tranche of Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp. (TSE:ELEM) has released an update.

Element79 Gold Corp. has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $500,024 by issuing over five million units at $0.10 each. The company plans to use the funds for general working capital and current payables, with the securities subject to a four-month hold period.

