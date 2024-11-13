News & Insights

Element79 Gold Advances Lucero Project in Peru

November 13, 2024 — 12:18 pm EST

Element79 Gold Corp. (TSE:ELEM) has released an update.

Element79 Gold Corp. is making significant strides in their Lucero Project in Arequipa, Peru, by working closely with regional authorities and local communities. The company is focused on meeting compliance requirements and finalizing key contracts by the end of 2024 to ensure sustainable mining operations. This collaboration aims to strengthen their position in the region and enhance cooperation for future exploration and production.

