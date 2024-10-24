Element Solutions upgraded to Outperform from Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research analyst Chris Parkinson upgraded Element Solutions (ESI) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $31 price target
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ESI:
- Element Solutions hires bankers to explore potential sale, Bloomberg says
- Element Solutions said to explore sale, Bloomberg reports
- Element Solutions up 11% after Bloomberg says company exploring sale
- Caterpillar downgraded, Flutter upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Seaport starts Element Solutions with a Buy on electronics segment strength
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.