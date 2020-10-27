Element Solutions Swings To Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $36.0 million or $0.15 per share, compared to last year's loss of $6.9 million or $0.03 per share.

Adjusted earnings were $0.22 per share, as compared to $0.26 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter were $447.5 million or $464.7 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $0.20 per share and revenues of $439.95 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.