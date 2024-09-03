Element Solutions Stock Rises 16% in 3 Months: What's Driving It?

Element Solutions Inc.’s ESI shares have risen 15.5% in the past three months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Let’s take a look at the factors driving the stock’s price appreciation.

What’s Driving ESI?

Element Solutions is on track to achieve record-adjusted EBITDA in 2024, driven by strong execution and strategic positioning in the electronics sector, which underpins its robust long-term growth outlook. The company has revised its 2024 adjusted EBITDA forecast upward from the $515-$530 million range to $530-$545 million. It anticipates adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for 2024 to be between $1.40 and $1.46, with an expected free cash flow of $280-$300 million.

In the second quarter of 2024, Element Solutions posted an adjusted EPS of 36 cents, which outdid the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents. The company reported net sales of $612.7 million, indicating a 5% year-over-year increase and exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $611.6 million. Organic net sales grew 4%, while adjusted EBITDA rose 16% year over year to reach $135 million.

The company benefited from a recovery in the electronics market in the second quarter. High-value end markets contributed to a favorable product mix, while ongoing pricing initiatives and lower raw material costs boosted margins. Sales in the Electronics segment grew 10% year over year to $391.7 million, with organic net sales rising 7% from the previous year.

ESI beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in one, delivering an average surprise of 3.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 EPS is pegged at $1.42, implying a 10% year-over-year increase.

Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

ESI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Newmont Corporation NEM, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Eldorado Gold Corporation EGO, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Newmont’s current-year earnings is pegged at $2.82 per share, indicating a rise of 75% from the year-ago level. The consensus mark for NEM’s earnings has increased 14% in the past 60 days.The stock has gained nearly 35.8% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ current-year earnings is pegged at $6.06 per share, indicating a rise of 27.9% from the year-ago level. CRS’ earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 15.9%. The stock has rallied nearly 125% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current year earnings is pegged at $1.35 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 136.8%. EGO beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 430.3%. The company's shares have surged nearly 80.4% in the past year.

