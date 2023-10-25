News & Insights

Markets
ESI

Element Solutions Slips To Loss In Q3

October 25, 2023 — 11:47 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc (ESI) reported third quarter net loss attributable to common stockholders was $31.8 million or $0.13 per share compared to net income of $53.2 million or $0.22 per share in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted earnings per share of $0.36 unchanged from last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the third quarter of 2023 were $599.3 million, a decrease of 3% over the third quarter of 2022. Organic net sales decreased 3%. Analysts expected revenue of $606.74 million for the quarter.

The company expects full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $485 million, adjusted earnings per share of approximately $1.30. Analysts expect annual earnings of $1.30 per share.

ESI closed Wednesday' regular trading at $17.62 down $0.73 or 3.98%. But in the after-hours trading the stock gained $0.35 or 1.99%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ESI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.