Element Solutions Reports Cyber Security Incident; Reconfirms Outlook

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc (ESI) said it recently detected a cyber intrusion on certain of the company's information technology systems. The company promptly took action to contain it and implemented business continuity and data recovery protocols.

Element Solutions expects the impact of the incident to be limited. It has not changed the company's outlook for net sales or adjusted EBITDA in 2022. For fiscal 2021, the company reconfirmed its previously announced guidance and expects adjusted EBITDA at or above the midpoint of its guidance range.

