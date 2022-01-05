Markets
ESI

Element Solutions Reports Cyber Security Incident; Reconfirms Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc (ESI) said it recently detected a cyber intrusion on certain of the company's information technology systems. The company promptly took action to contain it and implemented business continuity and data recovery protocols.

Element Solutions expects the impact of the incident to be limited. It has not changed the company's outlook for net sales or adjusted EBITDA in 2022. For fiscal 2021, the company reconfirmed its previously announced guidance and expects adjusted EBITDA at or above the midpoint of its guidance range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular