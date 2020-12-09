Element Solutions Raises Q4 Adj. EBITDA Guidance - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc (ESI) increased its fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA guidance to approximately $118 million from between $90 million and $95 million. This translates to expected adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2020 of approximately $415 million and year-over-year growth in full year adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow.

CEO Benjamin Gliklich said, "Our electronics and automotive-oriented businesses continue to perform exceptionally well. This quarter, the resilient macro environment, demand from new product launches in the mobile markets, and overall strong execution have translated to healthy results through November."

