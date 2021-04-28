Markets
ESI

Element Solutions Q1 Profit Rises, Lifts FY21 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $82.3 million or $0.33 per share, up from $8.6 million or $0.03 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.37 per share, as compared to $0.25 per share in prior year.

Net sales for the quarter were $550.1 million, up from $452.6 million last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.31 per share on revenues of $505.26 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-time items.

Looking forward, the company now expects full year 2021 adjusted earnings of above $1.30 per share, up from prior estimate of $1.10 to $1.15 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.17 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESI

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular