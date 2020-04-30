Element Solutions President And COO Scot Benson To Retire - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) announced the upcoming retirement of Scot Benson from his current role as President and Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective June 15, 2020. Benson will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Element Solutions also said it expects adjusted EBITDA between $70 million and $75 million.

The company noted that if the current economic conditions persist into the second half of this year, the figure should be its baseline expectations for third-quarter adjusted EBITDA as well. However, the unknowable impact of COVID-19 makes it difficult to forecast, Element Solutions noted.

