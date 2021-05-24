Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Accordingly, Element Solutions investors that purchase the stock on or after the 28th of May will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of June.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.06 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.20 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Element Solutions has a trailing yield of 1.1% on the current share price of $22.66. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Element Solutions has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 16% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Element Solutions generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 11% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Element Solutions's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ESI Historic Dividend May 24th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's comforting to see Element Solutions's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 68% per annum for the past five years. Element Solutions earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Unfortunately Element Solutions has only been paying a dividend for a year or so, so there's not much of a history to draw insight from.

Final Takeaway

Is Element Solutions an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? We love that Element Solutions is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. These characteristics suggest the company is reinvesting in growing its business, while the conservative payout ratio also implies a reduced risk of the dividend being cut in the future. There's a lot to like about Element Solutions, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Element Solutions looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Element Solutions (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

