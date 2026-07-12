Element Solutions Lands $14.5B Solstice Deal as AI Data Center Demand Booms

Solstice Advanced Materials said it has agreed to acquire Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) in a cash-and-stock transaction valued at approximately $14.5 billion, including the assumption of net debt, as the companies outlined plans to create a larger advanced materials platform with a heavier focus on electronics, data centers and related thermal management applications.

Under the agreement, Element Solutions shareholders will receive $10 in cash and 0.5 shares of Solstice common stock for each Element Solutions share. Solstice President and CEO David Sewell said the offer represented a 15% premium to Element Solutions’ closing share price on Friday. Upon closing, Element Solutions shareholders are expected to own approximately 44% of the combined company.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027, subject to approvals from both companies’ shareholders, regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. The combined company will operate as Solstice, with Sewell serving as CEO. Element Solutions CEO Ben Gliklich is expected to join Solstice’s board, along with two other designees from Element Solutions’ board, subject to standard governance procedures.

Companies Emphasize Electronics and Data Center Growth

Sewell said the deal accelerates Solstice’s strategy as an independent company and creates what he described as a global advanced materials leader with expected combined 2025 net sales of approximately $6.8 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 billion. He said the combined company would have leading positions across end markets and more than 8,300 patents and pending applications.

Solstice executives framed the acquisition around the growth of advanced computing, artificial intelligence and data centers, particularly the need for materials used in semiconductor fabrication, advanced packaging, assembly and thermal management.

“We believe this combination creates an unmatched electronic materials platform,” Sewell said, adding that the portfolios are “highly complementary” across semiconductor fabrication, packaging, assembly and thermal management.

Gliklich said Element Solutions has been positioning its businesses toward faster-growing, higher-value customers and markets. He noted that Element Solutions generates just over 70% of its revenue from electronics, with about 75% of electronics sales coming from business-to-business markets. He also said more than 20% of Element Solutions’ sales come from the data center market and that percentage is growing.

Gliklich said the deal combines Solstice’s expertise in synthesis and engineering with Element Solutions’ expertise in formulation, process chemistry and applications development. He said the combination should help accelerate innovation and time to market.

Synergies and Financial Targets

Solstice said it has identified more than $180 million in expected annualized run-rate cost synergies on a net basis, which it expects to realize within three years of closing. Sewell broke down the expected savings as follows:

Approximately $100 million from operational initiatives and operating model integration, including efficiencies in G&A, sales and marketing, and R&D;

About $25 million from supply chain improvements, including raw material and procurement scale and copper recovery from deposition processes;

Around $20 million from footprint optimization;

About $35 million from other initiatives.

Solstice CFO Tina Pierce said the combined company, including run-rate synergies, is expected to have an adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 26%. She said revenue is expected to grow at a mid- to high-single-digit rate over the medium term, with adjusted EBITDA growing faster than revenue as synergies phase in. Pierce also said the company expects cash conversion of approximately 75% and expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in year one.

Solstice expects net leverage of approximately 3.5 times at closing and said it anticipates deleveraging to below 3 times within 18 months after the transaction closes. Pierce said the longer-term net leverage target is 2 times to 3 times, in line with the company’s current credit rating profile.

Portfolio Fit and Integration Plans

Sewell said Solstice’s strengths are concentrated in front-end semiconductor fabrication, including chemistries used in deposition, patterning, etching and cleaning. Element Solutions, he said, largely complements those capabilities in advanced packaging, printed circuit board building and assembly. He highlighted copper interconnects and thermal management as areas where the companies believe they can offer more complete solutions together.

In response to analyst questions, Sewell said the timing of the deal reflected the importance of advanced electronics to Solstice’s long-term strategy and the increasing demands customers are placing on suppliers for solutions. He said the integration is expected to be manageable because of the complementary nature of the businesses, though he stopped short of calling it a simple “drop-in” acquisition.

Gliklich said Element Solutions was approached by Solstice and had not put itself up for sale. He described the offer as attractive for Element Solutions shareholders because it includes upfront cash, a premium and continued participation in the expected value creation through Solstice stock.

Executives also said they see potential revenue synergies, though Pierce said the company’s revenue growth target depends only on a relatively small amount of revenue synergy. Sewell said some opportunities could come from cross-selling into each company’s customer base, while longer-term opportunities may require qualification processes that could take about two years.

Asked about possible divestitures, Sewell said it was premature to provide details but said the transaction gives Solstice more flexibility to tailor its portfolio to its long-term vision. He said the combined company would not be a pure-play electronics company, emphasizing that refrigerants and nuclear services also fit into Solstice’s view of data center infrastructure, including cooling and power needs.

Solstice executives said planned investments, including Kuprion facilities at Element Solutions and Solstice’s nuclear expansion and sputtering targets expansion, are included in the company’s financial model. Sewell said those investments are not expected to prevent the company from meeting its deleveraging goals.

About Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company's solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.