Element Solutions Increases FY Adj. EBITDA Guidance

July 07, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc announced an increase to its full year 2025 and second quarter outlook. For its second quarter, the company expects net income in the range of $45 million to $55 million and adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $135 million. Previously, the company projected adjusted EBITDA in a range of $120 million to $125 million.

The company has increased its full year adjusted EBITDA guidance to a range of $530 million to $550 million from its prior range of $520 million to $540 million.

Shares of Element Solutions are up 3% in pre-market trade on Monday.

