Element Solutions Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $12.7 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $3.9 million, or $0.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.3% to $573.8 million from $646.9 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $12.7 Mln. vs. $3.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.05 vs. $0.01 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q4): $573.8 Mln vs. $646.9 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.