Element Solutions Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $53.2 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $36.0 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $618.5 million from $616.2 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $53.2 Mln. vs. $36.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.22 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $618.5 Mln vs. $616.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.40 - $1.42

