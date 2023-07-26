Element Solutions Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $29.9 million, or $0.11 per share. This compares with $65.2 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.7 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $586.1 million from $676.9 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $29.9 Mln. vs. $65.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.11 vs. $0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $586.1 Mln vs. $676.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: about $1.30

