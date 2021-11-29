Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 33.33% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.11, the dividend yield is 1.33%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESI was $24.11, representing a -10.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.92 and a 75.35% increase over the 52 week low of $13.75.

ESI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN). ESI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.93. Zacks Investment Research reports ESI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.67%, compared to an industry average of 29.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the esi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.