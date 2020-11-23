Dividends
ESI

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.06, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESI was $13.06, representing a -2.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.44 and a 144.11% increase over the 52 week low of $5.35.

ESI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). ESI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48. Zacks Investment Research reports ESI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as %, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ESI as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 29.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESI at 3.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ESI

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular