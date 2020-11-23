Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2020

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ESI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.06, the dividend yield is .38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESI was $13.06, representing a -2.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.44 and a 144.11% increase over the 52 week low of $5.35.

ESI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). ESI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.48. Zacks Investment Research reports ESI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as %, compared to an industry average of -4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESI as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXZ with an increase of 29.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESI at 3.96%.

