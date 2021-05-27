Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ESI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.01, the dividend yield is 1.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ESI was $23.01, representing a -2.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.56 and a 128.27% increase over the 52 week low of $10.08.

ESI is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) and Dow Inc. (DOW). ESI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.61. Zacks Investment Research reports ESI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 41.67%, compared to an industry average of 28.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ESI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ESI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ESI as a top-10 holding:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JPME with an increase of 16.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ESI at 0.46%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.