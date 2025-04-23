Element Solutions Inc. Reveals Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $98.0 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $56.0 million, or $0.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $83.5 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.3% to $593.7 million from $575.0 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

