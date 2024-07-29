Element Solutions Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $93.2 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $29.9 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Element Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $88.7 million or $0.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $612.7 million from $586.1 million last year.

Element Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $93.2 Mln. vs. $29.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $612.7 Mln vs. $586.1 Mln last year.

