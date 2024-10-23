Element Solutions hires bankers to explore potential sale, Bloomberg says

Specialty chemicals maker Element Solutions (ESI) has hired Bank of America (BAC) and Goldman Sachs (GS) to assist the company as it explores options, including a sale, and gauges interest from potential suitors, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg’s Dinesh Nair, David Carnevali and Michelle Davis.

