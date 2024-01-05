Element Solutions' (ESI) Unit Buys All-Star Chemical's Business

Element Solutions Inc's ESI business unit MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions, a leading provider of surface finishing technology, successfully acquired the surface finishing and cleaning chemical solutions of All-Star Chemical Company. The proprietary chemical solutions from All-Star Chemical will be seamlessly integrated into the extensive portfolio of MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions.

Expressing enthusiasm regarding the acquisition, MacDermid Enthone stated that it is pleased to announce the incorporation of All-Star Chemical's metal finishing solutions into the MacDermid Enthone portfolio. This inclusion is expected to significantly bolster the company's continuous efforts to deliver industry-leading surface finishing solutions and attract exceptional talent to enhance organizational capabilities. The focus of All-Star Chemical on customer service and its robust partnerships within the automotive and electric vehicle (EV) sector align seamlessly with MacDermid Enthone's steadfast commitment to providing best-in-class service and fostering industry-leading partnerships.

Founded in 1983, All-Star Chemical Company, a family-owned and operated business based in Westerville, OH, boasts a laudable track record of delivering high-quality products and services to customers across the mid-western United States. Brian Saas, President of All-Star Chemical Co, is set to join the MacDermid Enthone team, expressing optimism about the future. The company conveyed a shared enthusiasm, expressing that — in collaboration with the MacDermid Enthone team — it is eagerly anticipating the future. The company is confident that this transition will offer its customers the optimal path for growth and success.

Both companies are committed to navigating the evolving landscape of the surface finishing industry, ensuring a profitable and sustainable future for their customers and the markets they serve. The acquisition reflects their dedication to delivering industry-leading solutions and building strong partnerships in the automotive and electric vehicle sectors.

Element Solution’s shares have gained 24.1% in a year compared with the industry's 27.2% growth.



