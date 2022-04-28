Element Solutions (ESI) Tops Q1 Earnings and Revenues Estimates

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings (as reported) of 23 cents per share in first-quarter 2022 compared with 33 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted earnings per share came in at 38 cents in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 35 cents.



The company generated net sales of $680.2 million, up around 24% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $644 million. Organic net sales rose 7%. The company benefited from strong demand across many of its major end-markets in the quarter amid challenges from increased macroeconomic uncertainty and cost inflation.

Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment rose 21% year over year to $427 million in the reported quarter. Organic net sales were up 8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Net sales in the Industrial & Specialty unit rose 29% year over year to $253 million. Organic net sales moved up 4% year over year.

Financial Position

Element Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $218.8 million, down around 31% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,892.1 million at the end of the quarter, up roughly 26% year over year.



Net cash used in operating activities were $5.6 million for the quarter compared with net cash flows from operating activities of $32.6 million a year ago.

Outlook

The company raised the bottom-end of its guidance for adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to a range of $580-$590 million. It also reaffirmed its full-year adjusted earnings per share outlook in the range of $1.55-1.60. ESI anticipates generating free cash flow of between $310-$325 million for 2022.



The company also forecasts second-quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be roughly $140 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions have lost 6.8% in a year against a 20% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

