Element Solutions (ESI) Q3 Earnings Beat, Sales Lag Estimates
Element Solutions Inc ESI recorded net loss from continuing operations of $6 million or 2 cents per share in third-quarter 2019 compared with net loss of $4.3 million or 2 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 26 cents surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents.
The company generated net sales of $464.7 million, down nearly 5% year over year. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $478 million. Organic net sales, barring the impact of currency changes and specific pass-through metal prices, fell 2%.
Per management, the downside can be attributed to the slowdown in the automotive market and strengthening of the U.S. dollar.
Adjusted EBITDA was $115 million, up 6% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA rose 9% on a constant currency basis.
Segment Highlights
Net sales in the Electronics segment fell 4% year over year to $280 million. Organic net sales dipped 1%. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to $73.6 million, up 14% year over year.
Net sales in the Industrial & Specialty unit fell 6% to $184.7 million. Organic net sales declined 4%. Adjusted EBITDA in the segment was $41.8 million, down 4% year over year.
Financial Position
At the end of the third quarter, Element Solutions had cash and cash equivalents of $200.3 million, down roughly 20.6% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,514.2 million at the end of the reported quarter.
Outlook
The company now expects adjusted EPS of 84-87 cents per share for 2019, up from 83-86 cents stated earlier. It reaffirmed its adjusted EBITDA growth outlook of 2-5% on a constant currency basis.
The company now expects a 4% organic net sales decline for 2019 compared with a decrease of 1-3% mentioned earlier.
Price Performance
Shares of Element Solutions have gained 3% in a year compared with the industry’s 6.2% growth.
