Element Solutions (ESI) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Element Solutions (ESI) reported $612.7 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. EPS of $0.36 for the same period compares to $0.31 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $611.6 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was +2.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Element Solutions performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Industrial & Specialty : $221 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $242.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.

: $221 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $242.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%. Net Sales- Electronics : $391.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $369.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%.

: $391.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $369.49 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial & Specialty : $42.90 million compared to the $43.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $42.90 million compared to the $43.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Electronics: $92.20 million compared to the $86.46 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Element Solutions have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

