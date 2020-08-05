Element Solutions (ESI) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings from continuing operations of a penny per share in second-quarter 2020, down from 6 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of 18 cents for the quarter surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 14 cents.

The company generated net sales of $387 million, down 15% year over year. The figure, however, surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $355 million. Organic net sales, barring the impact of currency changes, specific pass-through metal prices and acquisitions, fell 15% year over year.

Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment fell 5% year over year to $253 million in the reported quarter. Organic net sales dipped 6% from the year-ago reported figure. Adjusted EBITDA was $58 million, down 4% year over year.

Net sales in the Industrial & Specialty unit fell 29% year over year to $134 million. Organic net sales declined 26%. Adjusted EBITDA in the segment was $27 million, down 33% year over year.

Financial Position

Element Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $237.3 million, down 4.2% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,511.1 million at the end of the quarter, down 0.3% year over year.

The company generated cash flows from operating activities of $64 million in the reported quarter. Free cash flows for the second quarter was $61 million.

Outlook

The company expects adjusted EBITDA of $80 million for the third quarter of 2020. Moreover, it anticipates generating free cash flow of more than $185 million for the year.

Element Solutions also noted that it is difficult to predict macroeconomic conditions or operating results at this time due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions moved up 13.9% in a year compared with the industry’s 31.6% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

