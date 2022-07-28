Element Solutions (ESI) Earnings and Sales Surpass Estimates in Q2

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings (as reported) of 25 cents per share in second-quarter 2022 compared with 32 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted earnings per share came in at 38 cents in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 37 cents.



The company generated net sales of $676.9 million, up around 15% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $676.2 million. Organic net sales rose 6%. The company witnessed strong business activities in Electronics markets during the quarter notwithstanding the lockdowns in China and the impacts of supply chain disruptions on the automotive business.

Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment rose 11% year over year to $439 million in the reported quarter. Organic net sales were up 8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Net sales in the Industrial & Specialty unit rose 24% year over year to $238 million. Organic net sales moved up 2% year over year.

Financial Position

Element Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $215.6 million, down around 32% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,889.9 million at the end of the quarter, up roughly 26% year over year.



Cash from operating activities was $74 million for the quarter. Free cash flow was $66 million in the reported quarter.



The company repurchased 2.2 million shares of its common stock during the second quarter.

Outlook

The company updated its guidance for adjusted EBITDA for 2022 to a range of $565-$575 million factoring in currency headwinds. It now sees full-year adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.52-$1.55. ESI anticipates generating free cash flow of $270 million for 2022.



The company also forecasts third-quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA to be roughly $140 million.

Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions have lost 16.2% in a year against a 20.9% decline of the industry.



