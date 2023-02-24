Element Solutions (ESI) Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates in Q4

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded earnings (as reported) from continuing operations of 5 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2022 compared with 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted earnings per share came in at 29 cents in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 28 cents.



The company generated net sales of $573.8 million, down around 11% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $558.8 million. Organic net sales rose 3%. The company faced headwinds from the weakening of demand in high-end electronics markets due to the slowdown of industrial activities in China resulting from lockdowns.

Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment fell 18% year over year to $338 million in the reported quarter. Organic net sales were flat compared with the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Net sales in the Industrial & Specialty were flat year over year at $236 million. Organic net sales moved up 7% year over year.

FY22 Results

Earnings for full-year 2022 were 75 cents per share compared with 82 cents per share a year ago. Net sales rose around 6% year over year to $2,549.4 million.

Financial Position

Element Solutions ended 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $265.6 million, down around 20% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,883.8 million at the end of the quarter, essentially flat year over year.



Cash from operating activities was $296 million for 2022. Free cash flow was $253 million for the year.



The company repurchased 8 million shares of its common stock during 2022.

Outlook

The company expects adjusted EBITDA for 2023 in the range of $510-$530 million. It sees full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share in the range of $1.40-$1.43. ESI anticipates generating free cash flow of roughly $275 million for 2023.



The company also forecasts adjusted EBITDA to rise 1-3% sequentially in first-quarter 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions have lost 16.8% in a year against a 14.8% decline of the industry.



