Element Solutions (ESI) Comments on Cyber Security, Retains View

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recently detected a cyber intrusion on some of its information technology systems.

The company rapidly took action to control it and implement business continuity and data recovery protocols upon detection of the incident. It appointed leading cyber security experts and notified relevant law enforcement authorities as part of its incident response.

The impact of this event is projected to be limited and has not changed Element Solutions’ outlook for net sales or adjusted EBITDA in 2022. For the fiscal year 2021, it is reconfirming its earlier-announced guidance and forecasts adjusted EBITDA at or above the midpoint of its projection.

Shares of Element Solutions have gained 28% in the past year against a 0.4% rise of the industry.

The company, in its third-quarter call, raised its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2021 to the band of $515-$525 million, from $505-$520 million it expected earlier. It also expects adjusted earnings per share of more than $1.35 for the year. Free cash flow for the full year is projected to be at least $265 million.

For the fourth quarter, the company sees adjusted EBITDA to be around $118 million. It expects headwinds from supply chain disruptions to continue in the fourth quarter.

