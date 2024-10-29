Element Solutions' Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates in Q3

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded third-quarter 2024 earnings (as reported) of 17 cents per share. This compares favorably with a loss of 13 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 39 cents in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents.



Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.



The company generated net sales of $645 million, up 7.6% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $618.8 million. The adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin declined 30 basis points to 22.1%.

Element Solutions Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote

ESI’s Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment increased 14% year over year to $419.1 million in the reported quarter, with organic net sales up 9% from the previous year's reported figure. The figure beat the consensus estimate of $396.9 million.



In the Industrial & Specialty segment, net sales fell 3% year over year to $225.9 million, with organic net sales remaining flat. The figure topped the consensus of $221.8 million.

ESI’s Financial Position

Element Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $376 million, up 14% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,914.7 million at the end of the quarter, down 5.5%.



Cash from operating activities was $98.5 million in the reported quarter.

ESI’s Outlook

ESI expects adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2024 to be between $535 million and $540 million. The company anticipates free cash flow of $280 million to $300 million for the year.

ESI’s Stock Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions have gained 46.6% in a year against a 2% increase of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ESI’s Rank & Key Picks

ESI currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



Better-ranked stocks worth a look in the basic materials space include IAMGOLD Corporation IAG, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM and Barrick Gold Gorporation GOLD.



IAMGOLD is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 11 cents. IAG beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 200%. IAG carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agnico Eagle is slated to report third-quarter results on Oct. 30, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEM’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 98 cents. AEM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 15.7%. AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.



Barrick Gold is slated to report third-quarter results on Nov. 7, before the opening bell. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 33 cents. GOLD, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 21.2%.





Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iamgold Corporation (IAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.