ELEMENT SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $ESI Reports Quarterly Earnings

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS ($ESI) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.35 per share, missing estimates of $0.35 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $624,200,000, beating estimates of $601,742,062 by $22,457,938.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $ESI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 210 institutional investors add shares of ELEMENT SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 165 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GLENVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,056,788 shares (-45.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,304,118
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,675,772 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,614,881
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 1,517,307 shares (-13.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,585,117
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,301,602 shares (+80.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,099,738
- ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,240,000 shares (-62.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,533,200
- FIL LTD added 1,172,550 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,817,946
- LONDON CO OF VIRGINIA added 1,171,829 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,799,611
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.