Element Solutions Declares Pricing of Senior Notes Offerings

Element Solutions Inc. ESI entered a purchase agreement to sell $800 million total principal amount of 3.875% senior notes due 2028 at an issue price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount in connection with its earlier-announced private offering.

Notably, the offering is slated to close on Aug 18, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be completely and unconditionally guaranteed by some of the company’s existing domestic subsidiaries on a senior unsecured basis. Moreover, the notes are offered only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933. It is also being offered to non-U.S. residents, pursuant to Regulation S of the Securities Act.

Notably, the company expects gross proceeds from the sale of the notes to be roughly $800 million before deducting estimated fees and expenses. Moreover, it plans to use the net proceeds from the notes offering along with cash on hand to pay the consideration for the redemption plus accrued and outstanding interest on existing notes coupled with fees and expenses associated with the notes offering and the redemption.

Shares of Element Solutions moved up 21.5% in a year against the industry’s 7.4% decline.

On its second-quarter earnings call, the company noted that it expects adjusted EBITDA of $80 million for the third quarter of 2020. Moreover, it anticipates generating free cash flow of more than $185 million for the year.

Element Solutions also noted that it is difficult to predict macroeconomic conditions or operating results at this time due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

