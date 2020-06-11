Element Solutions Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ESI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.49, changing hands as low as $10.47 per share. Element Solutions Inc shares are currently trading off about 5.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.35 per share, with $12.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.55.

