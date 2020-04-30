Element Solutions Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ESI

In trading on Thursday, shares of Element Solutions Inc (Symbol: ESI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.35, changing hands as high as $10.74 per share. Element Solutions Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ESI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.35 per share, with $12.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.85.

