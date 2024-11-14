Element Fleet price target raised to C$34 from C$30 at Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Stephen Boland raised the firm’s price target on Element Fleet (ELEEF) to C$34 from C$30 and keeps a Strong Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ELEEF:
- Element Fleet price target lowered to C$32 from C$33 at Scotiabank
- Element Fleet price target raised to C$39 from C$37 at National Bank
- Element Fleet Management Reports Record Results
- Element Fleet Management Corp. (ELEEF) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Element Fleet price target raised to C$33 from C$30 at CIBC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.