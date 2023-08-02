Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 19.31

The average one-year price target for Element Fleet Management (OTC:ELEEF) has been revised to 19.31 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 18.36 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.31 to a high of 23.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.58% from the latest reported closing price of 16.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 157 funds or institutions reporting positions in Element Fleet Management. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 4.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEEF is 0.25%, a decrease of 21.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.19% to 56,751K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,219K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,237K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 8.17% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 8,643K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,595K shares, representing a decrease of 34.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 27.05% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,193K shares, representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 7.09% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,022K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,992K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 9.81% over the last quarter.

NDVAX - MFS New Discovery Value Fund A holds 1,940K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 26.88% over the last quarter.

