Element Fleet Management (ELEEF) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Element Fleet Management said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $13.27 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.01%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Element Fleet Management. This is an increase of 34 owner(s) or 29.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ELEEF is 0.32%, a decrease of 23.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 67,717K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Element Fleet Management is 18.65. The forecasts range from a low of 15.79 to a high of $23.46. The average price target represents an increase of 40.56% from its latest reported closing price of 13.27.

The projected annual revenue for Element Fleet Management is 1,125MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TROSX - T. Rowe Price Overseas Stock Fund holds 12,237K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,292K shares, representing a decrease of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 11.23% over the last quarter.

MGRAX - MFS International Growth Fund A holds 11,595K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,249K shares, representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 0.95% over the last quarter.

MVCAX - MFS Mid Cap Value Fund A holds 6,286K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,324K shares, representing a decrease of 0.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 19.35% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,193K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,330K shares, representing a decrease of 2.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 11.96% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,992K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,977K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ELEEF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

