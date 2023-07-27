Element (ESI) Q2 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Lag

Element Solutions Inc. ESI recorded second-quarter 2023 earnings of 11 cents per share compared with 25 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 31 cents in the quarter, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The company generated net sales of $586.1 million, down 13% year over year. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $626.9 million. The company faced headwinds from the weakening of the electronics market in the quarter.

Element Solutions Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote

Segment Highlights

Net sales in the Electronics segment fell 19% year over year to $356 million in the reported quarter, with organic net sales down 9% from the previous year's reported figure. The figure fell short of our estimate of $362.7 million.

In the Industrial & Specialty segment, net sales declined 2% year over year to $230 million, with organic net sales also down 2%. The figure was below our estimate of $256.2 million.

Financial Position

Element Solutions ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $282.4 million, up 30.7% year over year. Long-term debt was $2,029.4 million at the end of the quarter, up 7.4% year over year.

Cash from operating activities was $81 million in the quarter. Free cash flow was $67 million.

Outlook

The company expects adjusted EBITDA for third-quarter 2023 of roughly $125 million. ESI revised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to the range of $490 million to $500 million for 2023.

It estimates full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share of around $1.30. ESI anticipates generating a free cash flow of roughly $265 million for 2023.

Price Performance

Shares of Element Solutions have gained 1.2% in a year compared with a 13.1% rise of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Element Solutions currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Livent Corporation LTHM,and Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and United States Steel Corporation X, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LTHM’s current-year earnings has been revised 14% upward in the past 90 days. LTHM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 22%. The company’s shares have gained 5% in the past year.

The earnings estimate for CRS’s current year is pegged at $1.04, indicating year-over-year growth of 198%. CRS beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 30.9%. The company’s shares have rallied 92.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for X’s current-year earnings has been revised 5.4% upward in the past 60 days. U.S. Steel beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.1% on average. The company’s shares have risen roughly 20.9% in the past year.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Livent Corporation (LTHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.