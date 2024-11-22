Element 25 Updates Director’s Securities Holdings

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited has announced changes in the securities interests of its director, Justin Brown, involving the expiration of unlisted options and the acquisition of 867,222 performance rights. These adjustments reflect strategic moves approved at the company’s recent AGM, potentially impacting investor sentiment and the company’s market performance.

