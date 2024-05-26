Element 25 Launches Funding Plan for Expansion

Element 25 Limited (AU:E25) has released an update.

Element 25 Limited is advancing its Butcherbird Expansion Project and a new Louisiana refinery by launching a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) to fund these developments, focusing on building an ethical manganese business. The company’s presentation cautions potential investors about forward-looking statements, advising them to seek independent advice and read the SPP booklet thoroughly before investing. The risks inherent in such investments include various known and unknown factors that could affect the company’s performance.

